Fernando García, ‘Behique’ (self-released) | Review


On his 2018 release Guasábara Puerto Rico, Fernando García cemented his wonderfully nuanced interpretation of a sound created at the crossroads of bomba, the African-rooted rhythm of his native Puerto Rico, and jazz. On his latest outing, Behique (the Taino word for “healer”), the percussionist/composer/arranger broadens his aesthetic by infusing contemporary jazz elements into bomba,

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz