Featured Song: Andy James – “I’m Gonna Live Till I Die” feat. Marcus Strickland and Nate Smith

Vocalist Andy James was born in Australia and now lives in Las Vegas, but for years her heart has belonged to New York City. She makes her love for the Big Apple clear on Rhythm in New York, her latest outing for Le Coq Records. Due out April 15, the album is James’ attempt to capture the exhilarating pace and vibrant tempo of the city that never sleeps. It features a captivating mix of standards and original music inspired by life in Manhattan. Our featured song of the day, “I’m Gonna Live Till I Die,” distills every big dreamer’s aspirations upon setting foot in New York. “I’m gonna take the town and turn it upside down,” sings James. “Ain’t gonna miss a thing, I’ve got to have my fling.” Backing up James is an unparalleled line-up of in-demand musicians, all of who have captivated audiences on the bandstands of New York and beyond, including Jon Cowherd (piano), John Patitucci (bass), Nate Smith (drums), Adam Rogers (guitar) and Alex Acuña (percussion). The track also features a fleet-fingered solo by saxophonist Marcus Strickland, evoking quick footsteps down a crowded street. What’s more: the album is a classic New York love story. James’ other co-writer on Rhythm in New York is her husband and dance partner, Le Coq founder Piero Pata, who contributed to two new pieces on the album, “Time To Think” and “Just In Time.” Download, purchase or stream Rhythm in New York today.

Buy this album on: