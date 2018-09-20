Fall 2018 Jazz on Disc Playlist

Welcome to another edition of Jazz on Disc Playlist, where JAZZIZ Magazine editors choose the best tracks of the moment to feature with every quarterly print issue. This issue’s playlist is called “Fall Into Jazz,” and it shines a beautiful autumn light on new tracks by Gilad Hekselman, Steve Turre, JD Allen, Arianna Neikrug, Stanley Clarke, Cyrille Aimee, Jessy J and many more. When autumn leaves start to fall, you know it’s time for JAZZIZ.
- La Javanaise
Nate Najar
Under Paris Skies (Woodward Avenue)
- Clap Clap
Gilad Hekselman
Ask for Chaos (Motéma)
- Sachiko
Steve Turre
The Very Thought of You (Smoke Sessions)
- The Silent Swarm Over El Paso
Michael Leonhart Orchestra
The Painted Lady Suite (Sunnyside)
- Stranger In Paradise
JD Allen
Love Stone (Savant/High Note)
- MND FLO
SMDAMA
From Time (FLO Music)
- Changes
Arianna Neikrug
Changes (Concord Jazz)
- Ariana Anai
Buster Williams
Audacity (Smoke Sessions)
- Milagrosa
Miguel Zenon
Yo Soy La Tradicion (Miel Music)
- After the Cosmic Rain/The Dance of the Planetary Prince
The Stanley Clarke Band
The Message (Mack Avenue)
- Africa Bahia Brasil
Antonio Adolfo
Encontros — Orquestra Atlantica (AAM Music)
- Red Hot Jazz
Maggie Herron
A Ton of Trouble (Herron Song)
- Coupe De Ville
Brian Bromberg
Thicker Than Water (Artistry Music)
- Bistro
Verve Jazz Ensemble
Connect the Dots (Light Groove Media)
- Mysterious Maze
Oytun Ersan
Fusiolicious (Independent)
- Each Day
Cyrille Aimée
Cyrille Aimée Live (Mack Avenue)
- Attitude Manouche
Django Festival AllStars
Attitude Manouche (Resilience Music Alliance)
- On a Good Day
Michael Alan
Distant Worlds (Terra Prime)
- All I Want
Jessy J
Live at Yoshi’s — 10 Year Anniversary Special (Changi)
- Fired Up
Eric Darius
Breakin’ Thru (SagiDarius Music)
- Answer
Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Presence (Smoke Sessions)