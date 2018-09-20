Fall 2018 Jazz on Disc Playlist

Welcome to another edition of Jazz on Disc Playlist, where JAZZIZ Magazine editors choose the best tracks of the moment to feature with every quarterly print issue. This issue’s playlist is called “Fall Into Jazz,” and it shines a beautiful autumn light on new tracks by Gilad Hekselman, Steve Turre, JD Allen, Arianna Neikrug, Stanley Clarke, Cyrille Aimee, Jessy J and many more. When autumn leaves start to fall, you know it’s time for JAZZIZ.

  1. La Javanaise
    Nate Najar
    Under Paris Skies (Woodward Avenue)
  2. Clap Clap
    Gilad Hekselman
    Ask for Chaos (Motéma)
  3. Sachiko
    Steve Turre
    The Very Thought of You (Smoke Sessions)
  4. The Silent Swarm Over El Paso
    Michael Leonhart Orchestra
    The Painted Lady Suite (Sunnyside)
  5. Stranger In Paradise
    JD Allen
    Love Stone (Savant/High Note)
  6. MND FLO
    SMDAMA
    From Time (FLO Music)
  7. Changes
    Arianna Neikrug
    Changes (Concord Jazz)
  8. Ariana Anai
    Buster Williams
    Audacity (Smoke Sessions)
  9. Milagrosa
    Miguel Zenon
    Yo Soy La Tradicion (Miel Music)
  10. After the Cosmic Rain/The Dance of the Planetary Prince
    The Stanley Clarke Band
    The Message (Mack Avenue)
  11. Africa Bahia Brasil
    Antonio Adolfo
    Encontros — Orquestra Atlantica (AAM Music)
  12. Red Hot Jazz
    Maggie Herron
    A Ton of Trouble (Herron Song)
  13. Coupe De Ville
    Brian Bromberg
    Thicker Than Water (Artistry Music)
  14. Bistro
    Verve Jazz Ensemble
    Connect the Dots (Light Groove Media)
  15. Mysterious Maze
    Oytun Ersan
    Fusiolicious (Independent)
  16. Each Day
    Cyrille Aimée
    Cyrille Aimée Live (Mack Avenue)
  17. Attitude Manouche
    Django Festival AllStars
    Attitude Manouche (Resilience Music Alliance)
  18. On a Good Day
    Michael Alan
    Distant Worlds (Terra Prime)
  19. All I Want
    Jessy J
    Live at Yoshi’s — 10 Year Anniversary Special (Changi)
  20. Fired Up
    Eric Darius
    Breakin’ Thru (SagiDarius Music)
  21. Answer
    Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
    Presence (Smoke Sessions)

