Fall 2018 Jazz on Disc Playlist

Welcome to another edition of Jazz on Disc Playlist, where JAZZIZ Magazine editors choose the best tracks of the moment to feature with every quarterly print issue. This issue’s playlist is called “Fall Into Jazz,” and it shines a beautiful autumn light on new tracks by Gilad Hekselman, Steve Turre, JD Allen, Arianna Neikrug, Stanley Clarke, Cyrille Aimee, Jessy J and many more. When autumn leaves start to fall, you know it’s time for JAZZIZ.

