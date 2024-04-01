Falcon’s Cry of Joy

By Michael Roberts Los Angeles-based violinist and composer Ted Falcon’s latest recording, Tô Chegando — Almost There,joyfully celebrateschoro, a bright, exuberant and danceable Brazilian musical style. But Falcon stresses that the music is more emotionally and technically expansive than it might seem at first listen. “The word choro in Portuguese means ‘to cry,’” he says. “But crying doesn’t necessarily mean it’s sad. You can cry from happiness, or from a memory of something that made you happy. We cry for many reasons, and you can find all those different feelings in choro.” In addition, Falcon continues, “most songs in the American songbook have two parts: A-A-B-A. In choro, there’s a third part, a C-part. So the compositions are more complex to memorize and learn over time. But each piece makes you a better musician. The challenge is to play it and learn to speak it in your own way.” To achieve this goal, Falcon went to the source. He began visiting Brazil in 2003, and over the next few years, he regularly took part in jam sessions with local musicians. Since he also played the mandolin, one of choro’s main instruments, he often brought one along. But he soon discovered that fitting in wasn’t as satisfying as standing out. “There are so many good mandolin players in Brazil that I was one guy in a thousand,” he says. “But when I brought the violin, people’s jaws dropped. There was this kind of swing on the violin that they weren’t used to seeing. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to move there … to be different and to find my own thing that was original.” Falcon relocated to Brazil in 2008 — living first in São Paulo, then Brasilia —and the next year, he recorded four of his compositions with some extraordinarily skilled choro practitioners: guitarist Zé Barbeiro, plus Fabricio Rosil on cavaquinho (a Portuguese string instrument related to the guitar) and Léo Rodrigues on pandeiro (a Brazilian hand drum) and other percussion instruments. But Falcon was unable to finish a full album by 2016, when he returned to the U.S., and the files for the completed tracks were eventually lost. Only in recent years did Falcon discover that his friend Kip Hargrove, for whom the jaunty “Kip no Planalto” was titled, had the tunes on a CD, which is why remastered versions appear on Tô Chegando. The 10 other Falcon compositions on the album, including standouts such as the hip-swaying “Salsa Samba” and the contemplative “Eaton Canyon,” were cut with performers in L.A.: guitarists Colin Walker, Wesley Amorim and Douglas Lora; bassist John Leftwich; clarinetist Anat Cohen; percussionists Clarice Cast and Ben Rempel; cellist Catherine Bent and flutists Rumi Inoue and Fay Roberts. The crew’s performances were so strong that Falcon didn’t hesitate to place them side-by-side with the songs straight out of Brazil. “Los Angeles has a really good choro scene, and I have like-minded friends who are really into it, including many Brazilians,” he says. The material on Tô Chegando adds fresh ingredients to choro; Falcon points to influences as diverse as classical, klezmer and Dixieland. But the combination proves inviting rather than daunting. “It’s intellectual music, but it’s also very accessible,” he says. “The harmony structures are similar to jazz standards of the Tin Pan Alley days. There’s a humility to it, but also a lot of interplay and things sharpening in the moment — and a lot of smiling, too.” While choro is capable of dealing with a wide range of sentiments, Falcon says, “I really think of the music as being fun. We take ourselves seriously, but there’s a joy to it.” https://open.spotify.com/album/7iXtTxFLf9OHOVsoT1Ezlg?si=UGrIKidUT-KrqV_euHqrjg Featured photo by Diego Ruvalcaba