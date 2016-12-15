Exclusive Vinyl Me, Please edition of “Nina Simone Sings the Blues” (1967)

Record of the month club Vinyl Me, Please is sending an exclusive pressing of Nina Simone Sings the Blues (1967) to each one of its members and anyone who joins the club by today, December 15.

The album is among the most celebrated by Nina Simone and is described by Scott Yanow of Allmusic as “a brave departure from the material she had been recording for Phillips,” as well as “the rawest record Simone ever cut.”

The Vinyl Me, Please exclusive edition is pressed on heavyweight, 180g blue vinyl and is expertly remastered from original analog tapes by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound. It comes in a gatefold jacket with an 8-page full-color booklet with archival photos and a foreword by Salamishah Tillet.

In her notes, Tillet writes: “Tied to one genre, Simone gives breadth. Passionate, urgent, and liberatory, Simone takes our blues away, while bringing herself and the rest of us closer and closer to her ever so elusive goal to be free.”

