Exclusive Track: Liz Terrell, “It’s All Right With Me”

It’s All Right With Me signals the introduction of powerhouse vocalist Liz Terrell. Over the past decade, Terrell’s musical career has navigated through the performance spectrum, ranging from musical theater and cabaret to touring in Europe in a gospel ensemble. Over the last five years, she has studied as a jazz vocalist and performs regularly as part of bass/voice jazz duo Liz & Brydge. All of these wide-ranging experiences are encapsulated within the expressive energy of her performances, as she breathes new life into well-worn classics on this thoughtfully crafted new collection of timeless songs. Her rich and melodic vocals soar over a lush and lightly-swinging arrangement of Cole Porter’s title composition, which you can hear via the player below. The song is performed by the band with energy and movement, giving the recording the freshness and spontaneousness of a live concert.

It’s All Right With Me, which marks Liz Terrell’s debut album as a leader, was released on February 22 via Westmont Records. Order the album here.

