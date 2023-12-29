Ethan Philion Quartet, ‘Gnosis’ (Sunnyside) | Review


By Philip Booth Chicago bassist Ethan Philion gained plaudits for his work leading a 10-piece band on last year’s Meditations on Mingus, an ambitious collection of smartly arranged, densely textured Mingus pieces. For Gnosis, his second album as a leader, Philion deploys a pair of players from his debut — trumpeter Russ Johnson and drummer

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz