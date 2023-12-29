Ethan Philion Quartet, ‘Gnosis’ (Sunnyside) | Review

By Philip Booth Chicago bassist Ethan Philion gained plaudits for his work leading a 10-piece band on last year’s Meditations on Mingus, an ambitious collection of smartly arranged, densely textured Mingus pieces. For Gnosis, his second album as a leader, Philion deploys a pair of players from his debut — trumpeter Russ Johnson and drummer Dana Hall — along with alto saxophonist Greg Ward for an intimate, more free-minded session sans chordal instruments and mostly drawing from the bassist’s own compositions. It’s by turns rambunctious and meditative, documenting an invigorating session by a group of like-minded players and frequent collaborators dedicated to elevating the intriguing compositions at hand. The quartet opens tough with the instrumental shrieks, hard-driving groove and bluesy melody of “The Boot,” which offers space for rangy solos by all four musicians. The spirit of Mingus continues to loom large here, in Philion’s big, beefy sound and aggressive physical technique, and in Mingus’ tune “What Love,” built on the standards “What Is This Thing Called Love” and “You Don’t Know What Love Is.” The horns play the wandering melody in unison, as Philion provides a counterline underneath and Hall drives the unit with understated brush work. Philion’s five sprawling tunes are distinguished from each other, in part, by the various approaches he takes to his own playing. “Nostalgia” (no relation to Mingus’ “Nostalgia in Times Square”) opens with the bassist unaccompanied, pealing out showers of chiming notes he generates via a technique called pinch harmonics, building a pattern atop which trumpeter Johnson finally lands the long notes of the pretty theme. For the swaggering and swaying “Comment Section,” the bassist uses his bow to deliver bottom-register scrapes, high-end squiggles, slaps and sustained lines. He takes a more traditional arco approach on the closing title track, his lines moving in tandem with Ward’s alto. The exchanges here, between sax and trumpet, constitute one of many highlights on an album whose leader has decidedly avoided a sophomore slump. https://open.spotify.com/album/3I06aFj4j7auxlUJrcKSDj?si=Tv8ilDDyTH6e2_wAb8pdzw