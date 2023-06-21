Esthesis Quartet, ‘Time Zones’ (Ears and Eyes) | Review

By Michael Roberts Time Zones
, the title of the Esthesis Quartet’s sophomore outing, acknowledges the widely varied locations the group members call home. But musically, drummer Tina Raymond, who resides in Los Angeles; pianist/vocalist Dawn Clement, Denver; bassist Emma Dayhuff, Chicago; and flutist Elsa Nilsson, Brooklyn, come together in a place where technical ability meets creative inspiration. Think of it as a jazz multiverse that allows them to do everything everywhere all at once.
Opener “Blue Light” is introduced by a subtly plucked Dayhuff bass line, Raymond’s percussive shuffle and chording from Clement, the tune’s composer. This lays the foundation for a Nilsson-delivered melody that suggests the transition from dusk to darkness. These elements engage in a sprightly dance whose ecstatic peak makes the subsequent denouement all the more satisfying.
The Raymond-penned “Brush Fire” mirrors the progress of a blaze that starts small before flaring into a tremendous conflagration — Nilsson’s solos throw the most sparks. “The New Yorker,” sung by Clement with crystalline clarity, explicitly evokes the album’s theme by way of lyrics such as “While day breaks for you/Night will hold me to the big, wild moon.”
Next stop is “Hollywood,” a Clement number that’s all strut and sass, with each player given several showcase moments. Raymond’s “Serial” amps up the melodrama by way of film noir-ish rhythms, drum fills that seem to leap from blind alleys, and a Nilsson performance that’s gleefully menacing. In contrast, “First Light,” which Nilsson wrote, shoots for sheer beauty and hits the mark prior to the concluding “Getting Through.” This dead sprint of a track, also from Nilsson, will leave listeners feeling happily exhausted by the final cymbal crash, when the Esthesis Quartet arrives at a zone all its own.
https://open.spotify.com/album/0Myy1H4WI7k0rSXulXoLNO?si=eACycTBSSfKueuzNQL7BCw