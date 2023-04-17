Essential Jean-Luc Ponty Playlist

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Jean-Luc Ponty imprinted the world of jazz fusion with his unique sound on the violin. Over the years, his collaborations with the likes of John McLaughlin, Chick Corea, Frank Zappa and even Elton John influenced generations of listeners and players. Here’s a brief sampling of his recorded work. Additionally, JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien's interview with Jean-Luc Ponty is available in our podcast series, JAZZIZ Not What You Think. Click here to give it a listen!
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6V5ZQF67MafXdC56wUdiw6?si=86ad92f1e7d94058
Featured photo by Dieter Franzel.