Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017
April 2017 Issue: The Late Great Larry Coryell

Urbanity Urban Soul

Save

Matt Micucci News August 11, 2017

Esperanza Spalding to record next album live on Facebook

Esperanza Spalding to record next album live of Facebook

Composer, vocalist and bassist Esperanza Spalding will create a new album, Exposure, in just 77 hours,  starting on September 12. Every second of the process will be live streamed on Facebook, including musicians writing, composing, and producing the music. Whatever will be recorded will be sent out to 7,777 fans who will have pre-ordered a blank CD to put it on.

Watch the video of the official announcement below:

According to an official press statement by Spalding, Exposure will feature ten songs and the process will force the musicians to rely on improvisation and first instinct: “I foresee that creating before a live audience will add excitement and extra inspiration energy. Knowing someone is watching and listening to what you’re making seems to conjure up a sort of “can’t fail” energy. The necessity to keep going because it’s live draws up another depth of creative facility that can’t be reached when you know you can try again tomorrow.”

For more information, go to http://www.esperanzaspalding.com/#exposure-1

Esperanza Spalding to record next album live of Facebook

Save

Save

Save

#Esperanza Spalding #Exposure #Facebook Live

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

Current Spotlights

Rockport Music

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×