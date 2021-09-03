Esperanza Spalding, Dave Meder, Joshua Redman & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Dave Meder, “The Lake and the Mountain,” feat. Miguel Zenón [Song Premiere]

Pianist/composer/educator Dave Meder will release Unamuno Songs and Stories on October 29. The album is a response to recent sociopolitical turmoil in the United States, using the writings of Spanish Civil War-era philosopher Miguel de Unamuno as a historical analogy. The music is performed by his trio made up of bassist Marty Jaffe and drummer Michael Piolet, plus special guests trumpeter Philip Dizack and alto saxophonist Miguel Zenón. Zenón is featured on “The Lake and the Mountain,” premiering below. the track is a musical representation of two primary symbols from Unamuno’s “San Manuel Bueno, Mártir” from 1931, one of his best-known “nivolas.” Pre-order Unamuno Songs and Stories here.

Joshua Redman, “Facts”

Saxophonist/composer Joshua Redman’s “Facts” is the second single from Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund. Out on November 12, this is an unprecedented, star-studded collection from America’s top jazz labels in support of musicians affected by the pandemic. Redman’s single also features Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade, and follows the release of the 2-LP set’s first single, “Sweet Lorraine” by Jon Batiste. Pre-order Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund here.

Esperanza Spalding, “Formwela 10”

“Formwela 10” is one of the 12 tracks from Esperanza Spalding’s forthcoming album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab, due out September 24 via Concord. The pieces on this record were created in collaboration with a host of musicians, researchers and practitioners over the past several months in her traveling laboratory. Each song is designed to have an intended emotional and psychological effect on the listener. A statement explains that “Formwela 10” is intended “for grieving the consequences of, becoming more alert to, and dissolving one’s own romantic-entitlement tendencies.” Pre-order Songwrights Apothecary Lab here.

Art Morris, “Under My Skin” feat. Mindi Abair [Song Premiere]

Following a series of tragedies, at 77 years young, vocalist Art Morris pursued his dream of recording a debut EP that garnered over 80,000 streams and global airplay. His follow-up is a new invigorating take on the Frank Sinatra signature song, “Under My Skin,” featuring saxophonist Mindi Abair and premiering via the player below. “I knew immediately when I heard her sax at the beginning of the song that this production was something special,” says Morris in a statement. “I actually heard the final mix. It was the first time I truly felt like a credible artist vs. a lawyer trying to be a singer … Mindi gave me the credibility.”

New Albums

Renee Rosnes, Kinds of Love (Smoke Sessions)

On Kinds of Love, pianist/composer Renee Rosnes honors and celebrates love through nine brilliant new compositions. The recording features a stunning all-star band with some of her favorite collaborators, including Chris Potter, Christian McBride, Carl Allen and Rogério Boccato, many of them back in the studio for this recording session after the long dry spell of 2020. Order Kinds of Love here.

Kirk Lightsey, I Will Never Stop Loving You (Jojo)

At 84-years-old, Kirk Lightsey makes his return to solo piano for the first time in decades on a new full-length titled I Will Never Stop Loving You. This intimate recording showcases the renowned pianist’s characteristic sophisticated improvisations and nuanced delivery, as he revisits some of the most cherished compositions in his repertoire. Order it here.

Dave Liebman Expansions, Selflessness: The Music of John Coltrane (Dot Time)

Dave Liebman and his forward-thinking working band Expansions will release a new album, Selflessness: The Music of John Coltrane, on September 3 via Dot Time Records. The new release showcases nine newly-arranged and rethought classics by John Coltrane, one of the NEA Jazz Master’s biggest inspirations. The album is out today on Dot Time, one day before Liebman’s 75th birthday. Pre-order Selflessness here.

