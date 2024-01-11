Eric Johnsen | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

After earning a composition degree from the University of Arizona, producer and composer Eric Johnsen spent 22 years teaching high school history while pursuing his passion for music on the side. In 2018, he delved into recording the music on Liminality, a groundbreaking project blending jazz and fusion with chamber and orchestral elements, and incorporating diverse cultural influences. Join us on this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast as Johnsen discusses his captivating journey, shedding light on the creation of Liminality. He also offers insights into his experiences and his perspective on being a music professional, as well as maintaining independence while dedicating himself to his musical pursuits.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Eric Johnsen via the player below. His new album, Liminality, is available now.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

