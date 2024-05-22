Empire of the Sun

Jazz Is Happiness

Space Is the Place

Wherever You Go, There You Are

This article originally published in the spring 2017 edition of JAZZIZ.By Bob Weinberg “I am Ra, the living simplicity of an angel visiting Planet Earth,” intones an insistent voice on “Along Came Ra/The Living Myth,” a polyrhythmic Sun Ra performance captured live during a 1983 concert in Paris. “If I told you I’m from outer space, you wouldn’t want to believe a word I said, would you?” he continues. “Why should you?” This opening track to The Space Age Is Here To Stay (Modern Harmonic), a new decades-spanning collection of music by Sun Ra and His Arkestra, presents the enigmatic and enormously influential bandleader’s declaration over a steady stream of percussion. His oration is both preceded and punctuated by the incantatory vocals of singer June Tyson and the exhortatory shouts of the musicians assembled on stage. Clearly, they sound convinced that their leader possesses the wisdom of the ages. During his time here on Earth — nearly 80 years — the man who called himself Sun Ra accrued more than his share of believers. Of course, believing in Sun Ra’s extraterrestrial origins or his aspirational philosophy of better worlds beyond our own is hardly prerequisite to enjoying his music. Comprising some of the happiest, trippiest sounds ever recorded, his discography is vast and diverse, encompassing bebop, doo-wop, swing, electronica, exotica and avant-garde experimentalism. ]Some of that music is lighthearted and joyful, loaded with otherworldly sounds and lyrics, or simply reveling in the swirl and propulsion of a topflight jazz band. Some of it is as serious as prophecy, weighted with the esoteric knowledge that Sun Ra had gleaned from the arcane texts over which he pored. But, as unlikely as it seems, his music and DIY (do-it-yourself) ethos have echoed sonically, visually and philosophically through jazz, punk, funk, electronica and hip-hop. Groups as diverse as the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), the MC5, NRBQ, Earth Wind and Fire and Parliament/Funkadelic all bear Sun Ra’s imprint. Right now, Sun Ra is enjoying a continued moment in the sun. The year 2014 marked the centennial of his birth, and the momentum keeps radiating outward. Two new releases of archival material, the above-mentioned The Space Age Is Here To Stay and Sun Ra Singles: The Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1991 (Strut/Art Yard), have landed in recent months. Modern Harmonic also released a two-disc or three-LP set titled Sun Ra and His Arkestra at Inter-Media Arts, which presents a vivid snapshot of the band in concert in 1991. And University of Colorado Boulder professor Paul Youngquist’s fascinating new tome, A Pure Solar World: Sun Ra and the Birth of Afrofuturism (University of Texas Press), explores the concepts behind Sun Ra’s music and the historical, social and cultural contexts within which it was created. (See sidebar.) But most startlingly, some 60 years after it began and more than 20 years after its founder’s death, the Arkestra continues to perform all over the world. Led by 92-year-old saxophonist Marshall Allen, the band wrapped up the year with a multi-country European tour in November and early December. The visual appeal of the Sun Ra Arkestra is undeniable. Members dress in sparkly, colorful robes and headgear that evoke both science-fiction and ancient mysticism. And the carnival-in-a-planetarium atmosphere of their concerts is the stuff of legend. But the hopefulness of their message — that the journey to enlightenment begins with a journey to the cosmos and that the impossible is merely the possible yet untried — continues to resonate with listeners. As does the inclusive nature of that message, originally directed toward African Americans, but available to all. Here, then, is a primer by which to better understand and enjoy the music of Sun Ra.Sun Ra lived by this dictate. Late ’50s recordings with Chicago vocal groups such as The Nu Sounds and The Cosmic Rays — as chronicled in the Sun Ra Singles collection — are as playful and fingerpopping as any jukebox fare of the day. They also feature meticulous if idiosyncratic arrangements and seriously accomplished musical backing. Sun Ra also recorded sides with the outrageous blues shouter Yochanan and R&B singer Little Mack Gordon. The instrumentals are equally exuberant. Tunes such as “Super Blonde” (1956) and “Velvet”” (1959) swing with great gusto, showcasing Sun Ra’s brilliant pianistics as well as the extraordinary musicianship of trumpeter Hobart Dotson, trombonist James Spaulding and the Arkestra’s stalwart saxophonists John Gilmore, Marshall Allen and Pat Patrick. Smiling and foot-tapping are almost involuntary reactions to the Ra songbook, which would later include the group-shouted “Rocket # 9” and even a version of Neal Hefti’s theme to the Batman TV show of the ’60s. In the late-’80s and early-’90s, the Arkestra would delve into Disney-movie music, as well. And their charming treatments of jazz standards — such as “Prelude to a Kiss” and “East of the Sun,” both of which they perform on the 1991 concert discs Live at Inter-Media Arts — resound with the affection and esteem that Sun Ra reserved for the melodies of his younger years. But for the boy who was born Herman Poole Blount in Birmingham, Alabama, life was not always joyful. As recounted in John F. Szwed’s indispensable 1997 biography Space Is the Place, Sun Ra, who was known to family and peers as “Sonny,” mostly kept to himself. He displayed an early affinity for music, which provided refuge for a dreamy, bookish kid. Still, the outside world had a way of exerting itself, as a confrontation with the Selective Service later proved. Drafted in 1943, Sun Ra pleaded for conscientious-objector status. While the Draft Board considered his case, he was imprisoned and then sent to a Civilian Public Service Camp. Although he was ultimately deemed unfit for service, the months’ long ordeal shook him badly. Sun Ra played in blues and R&B bands, including those of Wynonie Harris and Lil Green — he even worked steadily with his trio in Calumet City strip joints — but he hardly identified with the bawdy lyrics of their songs or the lifestyles they endorsed. Even playing with the more-sophisticated Fletcher Henderson band, the pianist found himself relegated to outsider status. His abstemious behavior — he didn’t smoke, drink or chase women — marked him as an odd duck. And sharing his rather eccentric philosophies about outer space didn’t exactly endear him to his bandmates, either. However, once he assembled his Arkestra, Sun Ra had just the right vehicle by which to express his singular yet decidedly upbeat music and message, which were inextricably bound together. A sunny future required a sunny soundtrack. And the energy of that music needed to be sufficient to blast listeners off of this planet and onto a new, more-welcoming one.The 1950s was all about space. Even if such obsessions were fueled by the race between the United States and the Soviet Union for dominance of the heavens, a mostly optimistic view of space exploration had people “looking up” in more ways than one. Science-fiction-themed movies, TV shows and comic books were all the rage. Cars and appliances were sleek, chrome-finished and often affixed with fins that suggested that they might launch into the stratosphere at any moment. Advertising sparkled with twinkling novas and cosmic vistas, while space-outfitted models touted the “space-age” technology of rather earthbound products. Rarely if ever did such imagery include African-Americans or even consider them in a pristine world of the future. In A Perfect Solar World, author Youngquist asks readers to imagine a Black version of say, The Jetsons, and how anomalous that would have seemed to the mainstream culture of the time. Intriguingly, a new movie of Margot Lee Shetterly’s book Hidden Figures shines a light on the pivotal role played by African-American female mathematicians in the fledgling U.S. space program of the 1950s and ’60s. The growing possibility of space travel fired the imagination of Sun Ra, especially in terms of how it could benefit Black people. As one who, from an early age, deeply felt his “alien-ness,” Sun Ra may have dreamt of other worlds where he would be embraced and accepted — or, you could take him at his word that he was indeed from Saturn and mistakenly deposited here on Earth. Either way, his scholarly purview combined a passion for science and technology with a dedication to the study of past cultures, particularly the pharaonic dynasties of ancient Egypt, which he also considered as part of Black people’s heritage. Certainly Sun Ra’s musical presentation was driven by his cosmic obsessions. On “Spaceship Lullaby,” a piece Sun Ra recorded with the vocal group Nu Sounds, the frenetically repeated lyric “bop is a spaceship lullaby” ties the progressive jazz form to space travel. The singers suggest forward propulsion as they excitedly harmonize on the words “zoom, zoom, zoom, up in the air.” That same energetic boost kicks instrumentals such as “Saturn” and “Supersonic Jazz” into the stratosphere, where not even the gravitational pull of Pat Patrick’s baritone sax can keep the ensemble from soaring spaceward — in fact, quite the contrary, as Patrick’s brawny sound seems to provide additional lift. Later, Sun Ra also utilized electric keyboards — Wurlitzer, clavinet, Minimoog and something called a “Rocksichord” — to create his evocative vision of outer space. Congas, bells and African and Caribbean rhythms traveled the spaceways with the Arkestra, and the music sometimes hinted at more commercial iterations of “space-age bachelor pad” kitsch or “exotica.” But, as Youngquist points out in A Pure Solar World, the Arkestra largely transcended novelty thanks to superior musicianship and aims more ambtious than providing a soundtrack for the amorous adventures of the highball and hi-fi set. The Arkestra’s promotional and album art took full advantage of space-age imagery, though. The jacket for 1958’s Jazz in Silhouette, for example, depicts a topless woman, eyes closed, hovering dreamily above the cratered surface of a moon or planet. And certainly the title to 1959’s The Nubians of Plutonia suggests a commingling of ancient Black culture and science fiction that perfectly encapsulates Sun Ra’s agenda and might have intrigued LP buyers of the day.From Chicago to New York to Philadelphia, Sun Ra left a deep imprint wherever he landed. In 1946, the pianist fled the constrictive environs of Birmingham for the comparatively wide-open creative avenues of Chicago. The city’s Bronzeville neighborhood provided fertile if segregated territory for Sun Ra’s burgeoning concept. Under a tree in Washington Park, he would expound on his ideas to anyone who would listen. He found kindred souls within a group of African-American intellectuals, among them a teenage prodigy named Alton Abraham, with whom he formed the Thmei Research group. Thmei provided a thematic grounding for the Arkestra’s mission, as well as an organizational body for the growing musical enterprise that became known as Saturn Records. Thmei promoted the Arkestra and vice versa, as homemade handbills for shows would frequently contain theological dialectics by Sun Ra or Abraham. In Chicago, Sun Ra also found the musicians who would constitute the core of the Arkestra, some of whom played with the band for decades. Tenor saxophonist John Gilmore was among the first, starting with an early incarnation of the group in 1953 and continuing through Sun Ra’s death in 1993. Alto saxophonist Marshall Allen came aboard, officially, in 1958, and he continues to lead the band, as he has since 1995, after Gilmore died. The band’s influence on the Chicago music scene was profound. As recounted in George Lewis’ book A Power Stronger Than Itself, drummer Alvin Fielder and trumpeter Phil Cohran came into Sun Ra’s orbit in the 1950s. In the 1960s, they, along with pianist Muhal Richard Abrams and others, developed the AACM. The organization utilized ideas pioneered by Sun Ra in terms of creating music that didn’t follow the somewhat rigid norms of jazz as well as in its promotion of its artists and concerts. Theatrical and narrative elements — as well as odd, sometimes handmade instruments — employed by Sun Ra were also used by the Art Ensemble of Chicago. Group members appeared in apparel from loin cloth to lab coat, their faces at times adorned with tribal markings. All of this was undergirded by a commitment to uplift African Americans, culturally and socially. The Chicago jazz scene today is rife with Sun Ra disciples. Youngquist devotes a chapter of his book to listing the children of Ra, from underground sax giant Ken Vandermark to trumpeter and electronica wizard Rob Mazurek to drummer Mike Reed, whose Living by Lanterns collective used the Sun Ra songbook as the launch pad for its own compositions. When work in Chicago began to dry up, Sun Ra moved the Arkestra to Montreal, where they stayed briefly before descending on New York City in 1961. Sun Ra set up headquarters in the East Village in 1962. The so-called “Sun Palace” was a combination living space, rehearsal studio and warehouse stuffed with band costumes, lead sheets and recordings. The neighborhood and its environs also boasted a collection of some of jazz’s most-influential avant-garde artists, a partial list of which includes Ornette Coleman, Archie Shepp, Cecil Taylor, Albert Ayler and Charles Mingus. And, as Swzed relates in his book, artists such as Rashied Ali, Sonny Sharrock and Marion Brown were greatly influenced by Sun Ra’s teachings. John Coltrane would stop by to check out rehearsals, and Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Charles Lloyd dropped in to buy records. A young saxophonist by the name of Farrell Sanders was also drawn here, and Sun Ra not only gave him a place to sleep, but bequeathed him the handle by which he’d become world-famous — “Pharoah.” Given his ideological leanings, the City of Brotherly Love seemed a logical place for Sun Ra to move the Arkestra in 1968. The move also was fortuitous in that Marshall Allen’s dad had agreed to rent them a row house in Germantown. And he didn’t boot them out when they painted psychedelic designs on the front door and covered the windows with tinfoil. Concerts by now were complete spectacles, with additional vocalists, dancers and light shows supplementing the already far-out music of the Arkestra. The group began to book tours in Europe at this time, too, and even traveled to Sun Ra’s beloved Egypt. Their fame grew to international proportions over the next few decades, and the Arkestra would perform on Saturday Night Live in the late ’70s and David Sanborn’s Night Music in the late ’80s. A self-titled CD/DVD released in 2015 on the In + Out label captures the band live at the Babylon Club in Istanbul, Turkey, where Sun Ra first brought the band in 1990 and where they created a sensation while parading down Istiklal Street. Today, the house in Germantown remains Arkestra headquarters, as the band continues to spread the music and message of Sun Ra around the world. As for Sun Ra himself, he seemed to come to peace with his earthly origins in Birmingham. He returned with great fanfare to be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and performed there with the Arkestra in 1989. When he became ill, he went back to stay with his sister and his niece, and he’s buried there today. Featured image by Tom Copi