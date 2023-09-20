Ember, ‘August in March’ (Imani) | Review


By Hrayr Attarian A dynamic collaborative trio, Ember consists of saxophonist Caleb Wheeler Curtis — here playing stritch, reed trumpet and trumpet — bassist Noah Garabedian and drummer Vincent Sperrazza. The ensemble’s third release, the imaginative August in March, consists of 11 originals by all three musicians and highlights the group’s creative energy and seamless

