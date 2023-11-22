Jazz fans recognize Wayne Shorter as a major innovator. His playing and compositional skills made him a standout in ensembles such as Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet and Weather Report, and songs such as “Footprints” and “Infant Eyes” have become standards of the modern jazz canon. And, of course, his work

Jazz fans recognize Wayne Shorter as a major innovator. His playing and compositional skills made him a standout in ensembles such as Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet and Weather Report, and songs such as “Footprints” and “Infant Eyes” have become standards of the modern jazz canon. And, of course, his work as a leader of his own ensembles has also left a deep imprint. However, the multifaceted Shorter, who died in March at age 89, had many interests and talents (as revealed in the recent documentary Zero Gravity). One particular interest garnered wider attention in 2018 with the release of Shorter’s graphic novel Emanon, which was published in conjunction with an album of music by the same title. While the book was illustrated by Randy DuBurke, Shorter penned the story with writer Monica Sly, a dystopian allegory of sorts that tied in with Shorter’s philosophies, spirituality and world view. Apparently, the saxophonist had been a voracious consumer of comic books as a teenager growing up in Newark, and, inspired by science-fiction movies as well as superheroes, wrote and drew his own. At about the same time (around age 15), he became fascinated with jazz, and we all know which passion eventually took hold of his life. But Shorter’s early forays into comics and sci-fi concepts colored his musical projects, and his 1980s albums Atlantis and Phantom Navigator had been shaped by a comic book he had created as a teenager. Blue Note president Don Was was aware of Shorter’s interest in comics, and suggested the creation of a graphic novel to accompany the triple-disc of music that Shorter was working on with his quartet and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, which became 2018’s Emanon. (The title, “No Name” spelled backwards, was lifted from a Dizzy Gillespie tune.) Teaming up with DuBurke and Sly, Shorter conceptualized the story, a fable about a man named Emanon who does battle against the forces that have numbed and degraded a complacent society. Government, military and media are all revealed as forces that strive to divide humanity, as Emanon strives to awaken mankind to a spiritual attainment of harmony and renewal. “Most of all, the graphic novel seems an allegory for the principles of the Nichiren Buddhism that have liberated Shorter’s life and art,” wrote JAZZIZ contributor Larry Blumenfeld in his 2018 story “Into the Multiverse,” in which he interviewed Shorter about the project. “The story ends by invoking ‘the courage of a Pegasus,’ explaining that, ‘the means to become the producer, director and actor in one’s life lies within one’s self-potential.’ ” In this excerpt, Emanon emerges as a catalyst for change in a world beset by the tyranny of forces from within and without.

Featured images and graphic novel excerpt by Randy DuBurke and Monica Sly, courtesy of Blue Note Records.