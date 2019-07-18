Eliane Elias “Come Fly With Me” Song Premiere

Brazilian music artist Eliane Elias will release her new orchestral project, Love Stories, on August 30 via Concord Jazz. The new album features three original compositions, as well as new takes on songs from bossa nova’s golden age and songs made famous by such artists as Frank Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Listen to the premiere of “Come Fly With Me,” one of Sinatra’s signature songs, reimagined by Elias with a Brazilian groove for the album via the player below.

Love Stories follows Elias’ recent string of successful releases – 2015’s Made in Brazil, 2017’s Dance of Time and 2018’s Man in La Mancha – that have earned her multiple GRAMMY Award wins. It is an orchestral album that reveals Elias’ mastery and preeminence as a multifaceted artist – as a vocalist, pianist, composer, arranger, lyricist and producer. “The idea for this album was to bring to life various stories of love and loving through this collection of songs,” she explains via a press release.

Aside from this take on “Come Fly With Me,” Love Stories includes three original Elias compositions plus versions of such songs as Frances Lai’s vintage pop gem “A Man and a Woman” from the Oscar-winning 1966 French film of the same name, a dreamy rendition of one of Jobim and Sinatra’s late ’60s collaborations “Bonita,” and a take on “Little Boat,” featuring Roberto Menescal, the song’s original composer, on guitar.

The album also marks the return of the lush orchestration of Rob Mathes, on his fourth recording with Elias. It also includes some of her favorite Brazilian rhythm section players – Marcus Texeira on guitar and Edu Ribeiro, Rafael Barata and Celso Almeida on drums – plus her core collaborators, co-producers bassist Marc Johnson and Steve Rodby. To pre-order Love Stories, click HERE.

Featured photo by Rob Wolfenson.

