Eldar Djangirov – Rhapsodize (Twelve Tone Resonance)

Eldar Djangirov is a remarkable pianist, one with phenomenal technique and a quick mind. Now 33, he began playing piano when he was just 3, performed at festivals in the Soviet Union when he was 9 and, after moving with his family to Kansas City, Missouri, appeared on Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz at age 12.…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.