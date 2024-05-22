Editor’s Note

Welcome to this month’s JAZZIZ Digital Edition, where we celebrate the legacy of Sun Ra, in honor of his 110th birthday anniversary. On this day, May 22, in 1914, Herman Poole Blount, famously known as Sun Ra, was born in Birmingham, Alabama. While conventional biographies suggest he grew up in Alabama and relocated to Chicago

On this day, May 22, in 1914, Herman Poole Blount, famously known as Sun Ra, was born in Birmingham, Alabama. While conventional biographies suggest he grew up in Alabama and relocated to Chicago in the 1940s, Sun Ra himself often asserted that he originated from Saturn and descended to Earth in the guise of an angel. Regardless of the intricacies of his origin tale, Sun Ra undeniably left an indelible mark as a cosmic space-jazz keyboard virtuoso. He emerged as a central figure in avant-garde jazz and a trailblazer of Afrofuturism, a fusion of traditional African elements with science fiction motifs. Leading his ensemble, the Arkestra, Sun Ra crafted a distinctive style of expansive, ensemble-driven improvisation that continues to resonate today. Moreover, his sartorial expression of Afrofuturism continues to influence contemporary artists like Kamasi Washington and Thundercat. As we commemorate his 110th birthday anniversary this month, we honor Sun Ra's enduring legacy by presenting a curated selection of articles from our archives, alongside fresh insights into his extraordinary life and artistry. Featured image by Tom Copi.