ECM has launched its entire catalog to major streaming platforms

The full ECM catalog is now available for online streaming to subscribers to services including Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, and Quobuz. The simultaneous launch across these platforms was facilitated by a new digital distribution agreement with Universal Music and invites listeners to explore the wide range of music recorded by ECM in the course of nearly five decades of independent production.

Although a press release states that ECM’s preferred mediums remain the CD and the LP, “the first priority is that music should be heard.” The press release also suggests a second reason for ECM’s decision to stream its catalog online: “In recent years, ECM and the musicians have had to face unauthorized streaming of recordings via video sharing websites, plus piracy, bootlegs, and a proliferation of illegal download sites. It was important to make the catalog accessible within a framework where copyrights are respected.”

ECM Records was founded by Manfred Eicher in Munich, Germany, in 1969. To date, ECM has issued more than 1500 albums, establishing its reputation with standard-setting recordings by such artists as saxophonists Keith Jarrett and Jan Garbarek, keyboardist Chick Corea, vibraphonist Gary Burton, the Art Ensemble of Chicago, and many more.

For more information, go to https://www.ecmrecords.com/home