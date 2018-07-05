Earth Code, “Rafina,” from Tones from the Middle Distance

“Rafina,” a cut from Earth Code’s impressive new album, Tones from the Middle Distance, begins with the searching strains of a melodica and a rolling fog of synth chords, setting the stage for a genre-bending excursion that threads through landscapes of jazz fusion, prog, world music and more.

The members of this South Florida collective share an affinity for lockstep grooves and precision movement, yet their compositions permit all kinds of rhythmic and harmonic fluidity, changing shape and color on the fly. On “Rafina,” a searing guitar solo winds its way through a labyrinthine chord structure, entering new sonic dimensions with every downbeat.