Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

January 2018 Cover
December 2017 Cover

jazziz-podcast

Matt Micucci News February 28, 2018

DVD reissue revisits Bob Dylan’s “gospel era”

MVD Entertainment Group has reissued Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan on DVD and digital formats. The 2006 film documents the making of the GRAMMY-nominated compilation of the same title released fifteen years ago. It is directed by Michael B. Borofsky and produced by Jeffrey Gaskill. Watch the trailer of the film below:

Gotta Serve Somebody features such artists as Aaron Neville, Shirley Caesar, the Fairfield Four, Mighty Clouds of Joy, and Dottie Peoples, and interweaves their reinterpretations of Bob Dylan’s gospel compositions with interviews and reflections on their faith and connections to the songwriter’s Christian music.

The film also includes Dylan’s own performance of “When He Returns” from 1980 and takes an in-depth look at his “gospel period” through historical insights into this era of the singer-songwriter provided by drummer Jim Keltner, multi-instrumentalist Fred Tackett, organist Spooner Oldham, and vocalist Regina McCrary – all of whom performed and recorded with Dylan at the time.

“This gospel music was Bob Dylan’s ultimate rebellion, and it took much more courage than strapping on an electric guitar,” said Gaskill in an official press release.

For more information, go to http://mvdentertainment.com/

#Aaron Neville #Bob Dylan #Dottie Peoples #DVD #Mighty Clouds of Joy #Shirley Caesar #The Fairfield Four

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Chick Corea & Bella Fleck May 19th NJPAC

Current Spotlights

Michael McDonald
10 actors who played real-life jazz artists
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Latin Jazz Album nominees
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album nominees

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×