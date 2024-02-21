Duke University: A Crash Course in the Songs That Helped Establish the Ellington Legacy

Duke Ellington and His Famous Orchestra, "Mood Indigo" (1931)

"Mood Indigo" from 1930 is famous for its unique harmonization, in which a trio of instruments - trumpet, trombone and clarinet - perform the melody with an inverted structure: clarinet playing at the lowest end of its range and trombone playing at the highest. Jazz scholars have noted that this unique voicing produced a "phantom" harmonic presence, making it sound as if there was a fourth player at the mic. https://youtu.be/bogIo6zhmhQIn 1932, vocalist Bing Crosby, at just 29 years old, recorded this rendition of “St. Louis Blues” with the Duke Ellington Orchestra for Columbia Records. The song was written by trumpeter and composer W.C. Handy in 1914 and became a hit for jazz luminaries such as Louis Armstrong and Glenn Miller. Bing’s version with Duke is a study in contrasts— the dark, shadowy harmonies of Ellington’s horn arrangements rendering Crosby’s coppery baritone in a new light. https://youtu.be/Sa9cieLbEJs"Take the 'A' Train emerged as the Duke Ellington Orchestra's signature tune in 1940, replacing the earlier "Sepia Panorama" after a dispute between Duke Ellington and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. The piece was composed by Billy Strayhorn, one of Ellington's closest collaborators, and is directly linked to the origins of their creative partnership. In 1939, Ellington sent for him and instructed him to take the A subway service line upon his arrival to New York City from Pittsburgh. At the time, the line ran through New York City, going from Eastern Brooklyn into Harlem and Manhattan. https://youtu.be/r2G1fKYFgVUBandleader and pianist Duke Ellington wrote the jaunty swing piece “In a Mellow Tone” (sometimes displayed as “In a Mellotone”) in 1939, but the song wasn’t officially recorded until 1940. A riff on the jazz-age dance tune “Rose Room,” the composition featured a syncopated rhythm and buzzy rhythmic drive that made it a favorite among Swing Era audiences looking to cut a rug. It’s now considered a standard and one of the most popular compositions in jazz. A version of the tune from Duke’s 1959 Columbia album Blues In Orbit even became the theme song for The Howard Stern Show in the late ’80s and early ’90s. https://youtu.be/A9AGnyg5jGQDuke Ellington composed "Satin Doll," one of his most popular hits, with a little help from his longtime collaborator Billy Strayhorn. The song is defined by a seductive harmony line that is said to explore the contrast between masculinity and femininity – a recurrent theme in Ellington’s work. Johnny Mercer later added lyrics to the original instrumental version and prompted many vocalists to record their versions throughout the ’60s. https://youtu.be/BljUPGh7rfUDuke Ellington experienced a resurgence after his Orchestra's electrifying performance at the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival, highlighted by a reworked version of "Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue." This rendition, featuring a legendary 27-chorus sax solo by Paul Gonsalves, captivated the audience and helped propel Ellington back into the spotlight. https://youtu.be/qh_WT5jpBFoFollowing the Duke Ellington Orchestra's well-documented triumphant performance at the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn embarked on a series of captivating projects, further solidifying their stature within the jazz community. Amidst these endeavors, one often overlooked achievement is their adaptation of symphonic works in the key of jazz, beginning with their 1960 reimagining of movements from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite. The resulting creation radiates with the unmistakable brilliance, remarkable musicianship, playful wit, and refined sophistication that characterized Ellington's legacy. Particularly noteworthy is a swinging rendition of the Suite's March as "Peanut Brittle Brigade." https://youtu.be/DC138W8ySy0In 1962, three titans of jazz — Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus and Max Roach — convened in Sound Maker Studio in New York City to record Money Jungle. It was the first time these three individual artists had recorded together, and Ellington, who had written the bulk of the material, insisted that they not rehearse. The pianist simply handed out lead sheets (which outline just the melody and basic chords) as well as the occasional verbal description of how he wanted a song to sound. And then they let the tape roll. The result is an album that pianist Lafayette Gilchrist called “an orchestra being played by a trio.” https://youtu.be/z9CfWuUIhvk Featured photo: Creative Commons.