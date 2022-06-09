Ancient Grains “Dry Land Tourist” (Posi-Tone)

Guitarist Will Bernard’s Ancient Grains (Posi-Tone) ladles out heaping helpings of styles and influences via a tasty program of original compositions, plus a fresh take on a Thelonious Monk piece. It’s also the documentation of a soulful collaboration between Bernard, B-3 organ specialist Sam Yahel and fiery drummer Donald Edward. Their chemistry is, indeed, incendiary on “Dry Land Tourist.” Inspired by the longstanding art of cruising in one’s car, this is a quintessential pedal-to-the-metal funky boogaloo in 6/4, where all musicians shine. “This is organ trio fodder,” Bernard relates in a press release, “and this trio eats it up.” It’s hard to disagree.