Best Next Thing “Doxy” (Posi-Tone)

Trombonist Michael Dease assembles an all-star ensemble for his latest release, Best Next Thing (Posi-Tone), which also includes his frequent collaborator, celebrated pianist Renee Rosnes, in its ranks. Insightfully straight-forward and refreshingly melodic, the record offers a series of new original compositions, plus inventive rearrangements of songs crafted by some of Dease’s musical mentors. As the trombonist points out, there’s more than a little Mingus in his approach to Sonny Rollins’ “Doxy.” “I let my adventurous colleagues inspire my free approach to the melody, solo and group improvisation,” he says in a press release.