Doug Richards | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Our guest on this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast is composer, arranger and musician Doug Richards, here to talk about his latest album, Through a Sonic Prism, paying tribute to the legacy of a giant of Brazilian music, Ant​ô​nio Carlos Jobim. In this episode, we talk about Richard’s connection to Jobim’s music and his unique approach to arranging the carefully curated material for this project. We also delve into the genesis of Through a Sonic Prism and the challenges of working on a project of this scale in the COVID era. Aside from speaking about this record, we dive into Richards’ renowned predilection for big bands and large ensembles and his history of working within this setting. Given Richards’ longstanding work in the field, including as the founder of jazz studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, we also take this opportunity to reflect on the role of music education.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Doug Richards via the player below. His latest album, Through a Sonic Prism: The Music of Ant​ô​nio Carlos Jobim, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Emily Bolden.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.

Listen on: