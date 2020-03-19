Does Charlie Parker Still Matter?

There’s no shortage of commentary proclaiming the significance of the meteoric genius Charlie Parker. Born 100 years ago this year, on August 29, in Kansas City, Missouri — dead less than 35 years later, a victim of prodigious appetites and addictions — he galvanized the creation of bebop and, along with Dizzy Gillespie, nurtured it…
