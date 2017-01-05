Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1
Screen Shot 2016-08-04 at 5.37.48 PM

Matt Micucci News January 5, 2017

Django Reinhardt biopic to open this year’s Berlinale

djangoreinhardt

300x300_akiyoshiartseducation

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival (February 9-19) will open with the world premiere of Django, the new French produced film based on the life of Django Reinhardt, the celebrated guitarist regarded as the father of Gypsy Swing.

The film revolves around his flight from German-occupied Paris in 1943, where he was harrassed by the Nazis as a member of the Sinti minority. It features actor Reda Kateb in the titular role. Other names in the cast include Cecile de France and Alex Brendemuhl.

In an official statement, Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick said: “Django Reinhardt was one of the most brilliant pioneers of European jazz and the father of Gypsy Swing. Django grippingly portrays one chapter in the musician’s eventful life and is a poignant tale of survival. Constant danger, flight and the atrocities committed against his family could not make him stop playing.”

Along with being the opening film of the 67th Berlinale, Django will also be included in the festival’s Official Competition.

djangofilm

Django marks the feature debut of director Etienne Comar and will therefore become one of the very few first time features to have opened an edition of Berlinale.

berlinale2017

#Berlinale #Django #Django Reinhardt

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

Current Spotlights

jaco
ellintonstrayhorn
lipumarussell
johncoltrane2

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×