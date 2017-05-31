Django Bates salutes Sgt. Pepper’s 50th anniversary with new album

British multi-instrumentalist Django Bates will release Saluting Sgt. Pepper, his tribute to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, on July 7 on Edition Records.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released fifty years ago, in 1967. “My meeting with Sgt. Pepper came when I bought the album for my elder sister’s eighteenth birthday,” explains Bates in an official statement. “An excellent gift. Through the closed door of her bedroom, I would catch sonic glimpses…what a wealth of sounds, genres, effects, surprises, very generously scattered with words and madness and sanity.”

Saluting Sgt. Pepper was jointly commissioned by HR Rundfunk Big Band, Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Norrbotten Big Band from Sweden, The Danish Radio Jazz Orchestra and the Umo Big Band from Finland and is set to be performed in each ensemble's country in a telling example of pan-European collaboration.

The music is also set to have its United Kingdom premiere over six nights at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London on September 4-9. On this date, Bates will be joined by Danish trio Eggs Laid by Tigers (drummer Peter Bruun, bassist Jonas Westergaard Krauter and vocalist Martin Dahl), the 14-piece Frankfurt Radio Big Band and special guest multi-instrumentalist Stuart Hall on guitar, lap steel, violin, sit-guitar and vocals.

For more information, go to https://ronniescotts.co.uk/ and https://editionrecords.com/