Dimitri Landrain | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we’re speaking with the exceptionally talented French-born pianist and composer Dimitri Landrain. Join us as we explore his latest trio recording, Astor’s Place. The recording is Landrain’s homage to influential artists, including Astor Piazzolla and Antonio Carlos Jobim, via original compositions and plays with a wide range of Latin styles and rhythms. Landrain shares insights into his art and delves into the significance of collaboration in his musical ventures. Our discussion also uncovers pivotal moments from his time at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and his memorable experiences as a bandleader on a cruise ship that shaped the unique path of his musical journey.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Dimitri Landrain via the player below. His new album, Astor’s Place, is available now on Zoho. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.