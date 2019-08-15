Dig In with Qobuz: The Ultimate Steely Dan Playlist

A partnership between JAZZIZ Magazine and Qobuz.com, Dig In with Qobuz playlists bring you expertly curated music from the editors of JAZZIZ, programmed using the world’s largest catalog of streaming hi-res audio. Experience the music of your favorite artists as it was meant to be heard.

No style or genre can accurately encapsulate the music of Steely Dan. Groundbreakers and rulebreakers both, the dynamic duo behind this irreverent supergroup — Donald Fagen and Walter Becker — were responsible for penning some of the most musically sophisticated pop of the latter 20th century. With their melodic innovation and complex approach to harmony, Steely Dan raised the standard for what a radio hit could be.

Since their inception, they’ve been beloved by audiences around the world. General listeners love Steely Dan for their mega-hits like “Reelin’ In The Years” and “Do It Again,” while jazz and blues aficionados revere the group for their progressive, brilliantly composed deep tracks and all-star guest appearances (Wayne Shorter, Bernard Purdie, Chris Potter, Phil Woods, Steve Gadd and Michael Brecker have all worked with “The Dan” at one point in their careers). In attitude and execution, their music was truly on the new frontier. Here’s the best of their esteemed discography. (Listen on Qobuz.com)

