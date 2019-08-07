Dig In with Qobuz: The Essential Michael Brecker Playlist

A partnership between JAZZIZ Magazine and Qobuz.com, Dig In with Qobuz playlists bring you expertly curated music from the editors of JAZZIZ, programmed using the world’s largest catalog of streaming hi-res audio. Experience the music of your favorite artists as it was meant to be heard.

Outside of John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins, few tenor saxophonists have had such a profound influence on the direction of modern jazz than Michael Brecker. His unique approach to phrasing and harmonics has become the lingua franca of saxophonists around the globe, and the impact he made during his far-too-short lifetime has extended beyond the borders of jazz into pop, funk, rock and beyond. Here, we present his most enduring tracks from across his musical career, which included memorable stints in The Brecker Brothers with his trumpet-playing brother Randy and a hugely impactful solo career. We also feature cuts from some of his most noteworthy collaborations, including those with Steely Dan, Michael Franks and The Manhattan Transfer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qobuz is your source for the best sound quality and unlimited listening, anytime, everywhere, on all your devices, offering music in studio quality high-resolution audio. Interested in exploring the largest and most comprehensive hi-fi catalog in the world? Visit on.qobuz.com/JAZZIZPL to explore your options.