Dig in with Qobuz: Jazz Meets The Beatles

A partnership between JAZZIZ Magazine and Qobuz.com, Dig In with Qobuz playlists bring you expertly curated music from the editors of JAZZIZ, programmed using the world’s largest catalog of streaming hi-res audio. Experience the music of your favorite artists as it was meant to be heard.

The Beatles fundamentally changed the direction of modern music, sending a shockwave through popular culture with ripples that would eventually find their way to jazz. It’s easy to hear why. The Beatles wrote songs with timeless melodies and profound lyrics, and jazz artists were eagerly embraced their music with open arm.s This playlist represents some of the way jazz artists through history — from Count Basie to Jaco Pastorius — have interpreted the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qobuz is your source for the best sound quality and unlimited listening, anytime, everywhere, on all your devices, offering music in studio quality high-resolution audio. Interested in exploring the largest and most comprehensive hi-fi catalog in the world? Visit on.qobuz.com/JAZZIZPL to explore your options.