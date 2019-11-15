Dig In with Qobuz: Jazz for a Quiet Night

A partnership between JAZZIZ Magazine and Qobuz.com, Dig In with Qobuz playlists bring you expertly curated music from the editors of JAZZIZ, programmed using the world’s largest catalog of streaming hi-res audio. Experience the music of your favorite artists as it was meant to be heard.

The perfect night calls for the perfect playlist. JAZZIZ has you covered. Sit back, relax and unwind with this collection of chilled-out jazz tracks from some of the best artists in contemporary and classic jazz. Savor these smoother-than-smooth sounds of Miles Davis, Lizz Wright, Keith Jarrett, Diana Krall, Chris Botti, Pat Metheny and many more.

Dim the lights, pour yourself a drink. Enjoy the quiet.

