Dig In: The Essential Jazz Guitar Playlist

Join us on a journey through the evolution of jazz guitar, starting with early pioneers like Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt and continuing through to modern masters like Pat Metheny, John Scofield and Julian Lage. With essential tunes by Wes Montgomery, Grant Green, George Benson and many more, this playlist is the perfect primer on the art of six-string jazz.

Get those air-guitar fingers ready. This is the Essential Jazz Guitar.

Minor Swing
Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli, Quintette du Hot Club de France
Djangologie Vol6 / 1937

Solo Flight (feat. Charlie Christian) – 78 rpm Version
Benny Goodman, Charlie Christian
Progressions: 100 Years Of Jazz Guitar

Corner Pocket
Count Basie (with Freddie Green)
April In Paris

Caravan
Chet Atkins, Les Paul
Chester & Lester

Taking A Chance On Love
Tal Farlow
The Swinging Guitar Of Tal Farlow

Minor Mood
Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown
The Poll Winners

Night And Day
Joe Pass
Virtuoso

Saturday Night Blues
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue 

Stella By Starlight
Jimmy Raney Quintet, John Wilson, Phil Woods, Jimmy Raney, Bill Crow, Joe Morello  Complete Recordings 1954-1956

Autumn Leaves 
Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Serge Ermoll
With My Friends Herb Ellis & Serge Ermoll

Darn That Dream
Bill Evans, Jim Hall
Undercurrent

Corcovado
Charlie Byrd
Brazilian Byrd

Unit 7
Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly Trio
Smokin’ At The Half Note 

No. 1 Green Street
Grant Green
Green Street

El Hombre
Pat Martino
El Hombre

All Clear
George Benson
Beyond the Blue Horizon

Daahound
Emily Remler
East To Wes
(Spotify Only)

Mediterranean Sundance
Al Di Meola
Elegant Gypsy

Public Domain
John Scofield
John Scofield

Mood Swings
Mike Stern
Upside Downside

Have You Heard
Pat Metheny Group
Letter from Home

Adam Smasher
Larry Coryell
Eleventh House With Larry Coryell

Dark Prince
John McLaughlin
The Essential John McLaughlin

The Sixteen Men of Tain
Allan Holdsworth
Eidolon

Impressions
Stanley Jordan
Live In New York

Blues For Bulgaria
Peter Bernstein Quartet, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Greg Hutchinson
Signs Of Life

Pannonica
Kurt Rosenwinkel, Avishai Cohen, Jorge Rossy
East Coast Love Affair

With A Little Help From My Friends
Mary Halvorson
A Day In The Life: Impressions Of Pepper

Freedom Dance
Lionel Loueke
Heritage

Nocturne
Julian Lage
Arclight

