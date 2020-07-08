Dig In: The Essential Jazz Guitar Playlist

Pat Metheny performs at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin)
Join us on a journey through the evolution of jazz guitar, starting with early pioneers like Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt and continuing through to modern masters like Pat Metheny, John Scofield and Julian Lage. With essential tunes by Wes Montgomery, Grant Green, George Benson and many more, this playlist is the perfect primer on the art of six-string jazz.
Get those air-guitar fingers ready. This is the Essential Jazz Guitar.
Minor Swing
Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli, Quintette du Hot Club de France
Djangologie Vol6 / 1937
Solo Flight (feat. Charlie Christian) – 78 rpm Version
Benny Goodman, Charlie Christian
Progressions: 100 Years Of Jazz Guitar
Corner Pocket
Count Basie (with Freddie Green)
April In Paris
Caravan
Chet Atkins, Les Paul
Chester & Lester
Taking A Chance On Love
Tal Farlow
The Swinging Guitar Of Tal Farlow
Minor Mood
Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown
The Poll Winners
Night And Day
Joe Pass
Virtuoso
Saturday Night Blues
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue
Stella By Starlight
Jimmy Raney Quintet, John Wilson, Phil Woods, Jimmy Raney, Bill Crow, Joe Morello Complete Recordings 1954-1956
Autumn Leaves
Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Serge Ermoll
With My Friends Herb Ellis & Serge Ermoll
Darn That Dream
Bill Evans, Jim Hall
Undercurrent
Corcovado
Charlie Byrd
Brazilian Byrd
Unit 7
Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly Trio
Smokin’ At The Half Note
No. 1 Green Street
Grant Green
Green Street
El Hombre
Pat Martino
El Hombre
All Clear
George Benson
Beyond the Blue Horizon
Daahound
Emily Remler
East To Wes
(Spotify Only)
Mediterranean Sundance
Al Di Meola
Elegant Gypsy
Public Domain
John Scofield
John Scofield
Mood Swings
Mike Stern
Upside Downside
Have You Heard
Pat Metheny Group
Letter from Home
Adam Smasher
Larry Coryell
Eleventh House With Larry Coryell
Dark Prince
John McLaughlin
The Essential John McLaughlin
The Sixteen Men of Tain
Allan Holdsworth
Eidolon
Rambler
Bill Frisell
Rambler
Impressions
Stanley Jordan
Live In New York
Blues For Bulgaria
Peter Bernstein Quartet, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Greg Hutchinson
Signs Of Life
Pannonica
Kurt Rosenwinkel, Avishai Cohen, Jorge Rossy
East Coast Love Affair
With A Little Help From My Friends
Mary Halvorson
A Day In The Life: Impressions Of Pepper
Freedom Dance
Lionel Loueke
Heritage
Nocturne
Julian Lage
Arclight