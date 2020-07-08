Dig In: The Essential Jazz Guitar Playlist

Pat Metheny performs at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin)

Join us on a journey through the evolution of jazz guitar, starting with early pioneers like Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt and continuing through to modern masters like Pat Metheny, John Scofield and Julian Lage. With essential tunes by Wes Montgomery, Grant Green, George Benson and many more, this playlist is the perfect primer on the art of six-string jazz.

Get those air-guitar fingers ready. This is the Essential Jazz Guitar.

