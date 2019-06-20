Dig In: The Essential Electric Bass Playlist

This playlist is all about the bass … electric bass, that is. Since its introduction into jazz music in the late ’60s and early ’70s, the electric bass has become one of the genre’s most versatile and ubiquitous sounds, appearing in everything from bop to fusion, swing to funk and everything in between. Techniques like slapping and popping — in addition to electronic effects that transform the bass into a number of unique timbres — have brought the electric bass out of the background and into center stage. Here we present some of the legends of the instrument as well as a number of its contemporary innovators. Enjoy the low-end sounds from the likes of Stanley Clarke, Victor Wooten, Marcus Miller, Thundercat, Esperanza Spalding and so many more. Turn down the treble and get ready to dig in to the best electric bassists in jazz.
U Can’t Hold No Groove (If You Ain’t Got No Pocket)
Victor Wooten
A Show of Hands 15
School Days
Stanley Clarke
School Days
Detroit
Marcus Miller
Renaissance
Donna Lee
Jaco Pastorius
Jaco Pastorius
The Call
John Patitucci
Soul of the Bass
Walking On The Moon
Christian McBride
Sci-Fi
Slippin N Trippin
Victor Bailey
Slippin’ N’ Trippin’
Good Times
Richard Bona
The Ten Shades Of Blues
Higher Ground (feat. Kirk Whalum)
Nathan East, Kirk Whalum
Reverence
Let’s Eat
Steve Swallow
Real Book
Message Of Hope
Derrick Hodge
Live Today
Tears In Heaven
Jeff Berlin
Taking Notes
Radio Song
Esperanza Spalding
Radio Music Society
Little Stevie Ray Charles Mingus
Steve Bailey, Victor Wooten
Bass Extremes: Cook Book
If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Plantation Lullabies
Scapegoat
Alphonso Johnson
Yesterday’s Dreams
Hannah’s House
Jimmy Haslip, Vince Mendoza, John Beasley
Arc
Them Changes
Thundercat
Drunk
The Suitcase (For Folon)
Steve Khan, Anthony Jackson, Steve Jordan, Manolo Badrena
Casa Loco
Bassics
Tony Levin, Pete Levin, Levin Brothers
Levin Brothers
Is That the Best You Can Do?
Brian Bromberg
Thicker Than Water
Family
Matthew Garrison
Matthew Garrison
No Way
Alain Caron
Le Band
Squib Cakes
Lonnie Plaxico
Melange
Ambass
Etienne Mbappe
Misiya
The Vision
Victor Wooten
A Show of Hands 15