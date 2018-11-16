Dig In: The Bebop Essentials Playlist

Jazz has its fair share of seminal moments, but there are few that feel as groundbreaking as the creation of bebop. The style — which was ushered into existence in the late 1940s and ’50s by pioneers like Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell and a handful of others — was a major leap in the evolution of jazz, turning musical concepts from the Swing Era on their head. Unlike its stylistic predecessors, bebop prioritized speed over smoothness, complexity over simplicity and art over entertainment, and its practitioners spoke an advanced musical language that would forever alter the way we thought about jazz harmony. Back in its day, bebop was described as the sound of the future. Today, that description still holds. It’s the single biggest influence on today’s top players.
If you’re new to bebop, this playlist is the place to start. Not only does it feature originators of the genre like Bird and Diz, but it also includes a handful of noteworthy players who, through the ensuing decades, have carried the bebop flame with pride. We’re calling them your Bebop Essentials. Time to dig in.
- A Night In Tunisia
Charlie Parker
The Complete Savoy & Dial Master Takes
- Salt Peanuts
Dizzy Gillespie Quintet
In Person
- Au Privave
Sonny Stitt
Sonny Stitt Sits In with the Oscar Peterson Trio
- Rhythm-A-Ning
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers featuring Thelonious Monk
Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk
- Ko Ko
Charlie Parker’s Reboppers
High Flying Bird
- Un Poco Loco
Bud Powell
The Best of Bud Powell
- Cherokee
Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet
Study In Brown
- What Is This Thing Called Love?
J.J. Johnson
The Trombone Master
- Scrapple from the Apple
Dexter Gordon
Our Man In Paris
- In Walked Bud
Thelonious Monk Trio
Ruby My Dear
- Ornithology
Charlie Parker
The Complete Savoy & Dial Master Takes
- Jordu
Barney Kessel, Shelley Manne, Ray Brown
The Poll Winners
- Groovin’ High
Cannonball Adderley, Milt Jackson
Things Are Getting Better
- I Got Rhythm
Oscar Peterson, Buddy DeFranco
Buddy DeFranco and Oscar Peterson Play George Gershwin
- All the Things You Are
Charlie Parker
Brid After Dark
- Billie’s Bounce
Charlie Parker and Miles Davis
Bird & Miles
- Taking a Chance On Love
Tal Farlow
The Swinging Guitar of Tal Farlow
- Straight, No Chaser
Miles Davis
Milestones
- Confirmation
Charlie Parker Quartet
In Person
- Yardbird Suite
Charlie Parker
Savoy Jazz Super EP: Charlie Parker, Vol. 1
- Bouncin with Bud
Bud Powell
The Best of Bud Powell
- K.C. Blues
Charlie Parker & Miles Davis
The Best of Charlie Parker 20th Century Masters: The Millenium Collection
- I Know that You Know
Dizzy Gillespie/Sonny Stitt/Sonny Rollins
Sonny Side Up
- Hot House
Charlie Parker
The Best of the Live Performances On Savoy
- Love for Sale
Sonny Criss
This Is Criss!
- 52nd Street Theme
Bud Powell
The Amazing Bud Powell Vol. 1
- Locomotion
John Coltrane
Blue Train
- Little Willie Leaps
Miles Davis
First Miles
- ‘Round Midnight
Thelonious Monk
The Complete Columbia Studio Recordings
- Things To Come
Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band
Things To Come