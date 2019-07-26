Dig In: Cool Jazz Essentials Playlist

As jazz was transitioning out of the bebop movement at the end of the 1940s, its future was being played out in a musical debate between the coasts of the United States. Over in the East, hard-bop ruled the day. This uptempo take on jazz was rooted in gospel and the blues, and placed a high premium on improvisation, individual acrobatics and musical virtuosity. It was bebop infused with soul. Among its many practitioners were the great Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Clifford Brown, Horace Silver and Sonny Rollins.

Things were decidedly more laid-back over on the West Coast, where the architects of cool jazz were quietly building a new kind of music in the clubs and recording studios of L.A.. Unlike its Eastern counterpart, cool jazz was all about mellow vibes, lyrical melodies and plush harmonies. It valued group dynamics and orchestration over individual displays of strength, and cool jazz ensembles got creative when it came to instrumental settings, forming nonets and octets, pianoless quartets and trios without drummers. In an effort to change up the musical texture, French horns, oboes and strings were often added to the mix. Some of the most recognizable names in cool jazz include Chet Baker (pictured), Gerry Mulligan, Dave Brubeck, Stan Getz and Art Pepper. They’re all featured heavily in this playlist, with songs that epitomize the cool jazz sound.

Imagine yourself among the palm trees and get ready to relax. This is the Cool Jazz Essentials playlist. Time to dig in.

