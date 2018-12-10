Diane Schuur – “Nobody Does Me”

Vocalist Diane Schuur — nicknamed “Deedles” for her impressive scatting ability — was born December 10, 1953, in Tacoma, Washington. A longtime creative partner to saxophonist Stan Getz, Schuur found early success under the GRP label, winning Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Performance in 1986 (for Timeless) and 1987 (for Diane Schuur & the Count Basie Orchestra).

“Nobody Does Me” comes from Schuur’s 1991 album Pure Schuur, which found the singer embracing a smoother, more pop-oriented style. The song is undergirded by lush synthesizer chords and elegant strings, but above it all, Schuur’s voice emits a heartfelt, bluesy aura that recalls her early work with R&B giants like Ray Charles.