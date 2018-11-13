Diane Moser, “Birdsongs for Eric (For Eric Dolphy),” from Birdsongs

Pianist, composer and educator Diane Moser has long been fascinated with the sounds of nature, and her latest album, Birdsongs, is a quietly imaginative attempt to capture that sense of fascination through music. The album, which features bassist Ken Filiano and reedist Anton Denner, creates lush landscapes through delicate brushstrokes and subtle lines, providing ample space for these artists — and the listener — to reflect on the present moment.

“Birdsongs for Eric” is a tribute to groundbreaking multi-instrumentalist Eric Dolphy, who raised new possibilities for how mainstream jazz and the avant-garde can interact. As a stylistic nod, the song has a gauzy, dreamlike quality that shifts between stately melody and free improvisation. Filiano and Denner fly easily over the song’s propulsive groove, while Moser’s piano guides the proceedings like a gentle gust of air. You’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to your favorite outdoor spot.