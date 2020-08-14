Diana Krall, Spicy G, Azymuth & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Note-Worthy

New Diana Krall Studio Album Out Soon: Diana Krall will release a new studio album, This Dream of You, on September 25 via Verve. The record compiles self-produced sessions that took place in 2016 and 2017, with reimaginings of American Songbook gems performed within a variety of settings and collaborations with her longtime creative partner Tommy LiPuma, who passed away in 2017. The announcement comes with the release of the album’s first single, a poignant and intimate version of Irving Berlin‘s timeless classic, “How Deep Is the Ocean.”

New Jason “Spicy G” Goldman EP Reimagines Great American Classics [Exclusive Track Premiere]: Producer/arranger Jason “Spicy G” Goldman reimagines Great American classics on his new EP, Hypnotized, due out August 28, a collaboration with three rising star vocalists: Erin Bentlage, Addie Hamilton and Olivia Morreale. Speaking of the record, Spicy G says: “I’ve taken all the elements of big band, strings, vocals, layered vocals and mixed them with some of the pop production techniques I use for my other projects that are not rooted in jazz.” You can listen to an exclusive stream of “Pennies from Heaven” from Hypnotized, featuring Morreale on vocals, via the player below.

Azymuth to Release New Album on Jazz Is Dead, October 31: Trailblazing Brazilian trio Azymuth continue to redraw the boundaries of jazz, futuristic funk and samba on Jazz Is Dead’s fourth record, due out October 31. You can hear “Sumaré,” the first single from the LP via the player below. Jazz Is Dead is a label launched by hip-hop producer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest DJ/producer Ali Shaheed Muhammed earlier this year. Azymuth’s album follows the label’s inaugural compilation plus new masters by Roy Ayers and Marcos Valle.

Butcher Brown Announce New Album: Five-piece Butcher Brown have announced the release of their new album, #KingButch, by sharing its lead single, “Cabbage (DFC).” This exuberant, horn-driven song is one of the 13 tracks on the record, which finds the band pushing their heady fusion of jazz with elements from funk, contemporary hip-hop and beyond, forward. #KingButch also marks their major-label debut and it’s due out on September 13 via Concord Jazz.

Newly Restored Classic Jazz Documentary Available to Stream Online: A new 4K restoration of Ben Stern’s classic music documentary Jazz on a Summer’s Day is now available to stream via the online platform Kino Marquee. The film documents the 1958 Newport Jazz Festivals with performances by such artists as Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, George Shearing, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry and many more.

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis Share New COVID-Themed Single: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis have shared a new single, calling for everyone to use face coverings in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Everybody Wear They Mask” was composed by Marsalis and recorded during quarantine at orchestra members’ homes in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Texas and Iowa.

New Ric Wilson and Terrace Martin Video: Ric Wilson and Terrace Martin have shared the official visuals for “Chicago Bae,” the snappy lead single from their collaborative EP, They Call Me Disco, out now via Free Disco/EMPIRE/Sounds of Crenshaw. The track features BJ The Chicago Kid and production from Ted Chung, Terrace Martin and J-Trx. The video is directed and animated by Win Homer.

Unreleased Alan Wakeman Gems Out in New Double LP: Gearbox is releasing a new album of unreleased gems from British saxophonist Alan Wakeman, The Octet Broadcasts – 1969 and 1979. The double album features two separate ensemble recordings taken from original BBC broadcast tapes made in 1969 and 1979, and will be released on August 21. Alongside the announcement, Wakeman has also shared “Manhattan Variation.”

The Gig: Live Music & More

New York’s 92Y to Celebrate Bird 100 with 24-Hour Multidisciplinary Event: New York City nonprofit cultural community center 92Y will celebrate Charlie Parker‘s centennial with a multidisciplinary celebration featuring 24 hours of special events on August 28 and his birthday, August 29. “Charlie Parker: Now’s the Time – Celebrating Bird at 100” will feature film screenings, talk, interdisciplinary arts events and more. Click here to check out the full schedule.

Gospel Brunch Live Set from Stax Records This Sunday: Stax Records is live streaming the conclusive event of its Instagram Live series, “Gospel Brunch Live Set with DJ Jared “Jay B.” Boyd,” this Sunday (August 16) at 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. CT HERE. The series features music from The Gospel Truth Records catalog and was launched on May 24 as part of Stax’s tribute campaign to The Gospel Truth Records. It also leads up to The Gospel Truth singles compilation, due out in October, which will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally.

The Festival Guide

Online Edition of UK’s JAZZ RE:FEST Announced: JAZZ RE:FEST, the annual festival of UK’s music and arts nonprofit organization JAZZ RE:FRESHED, will take place as a four-hour virtual showcase on August 23. The show will feature performances from such artists as Binker Golding, Sahra Gure, Steam Down and Anthony Joseph, among others. The event will be streamed on JAZZ RE:FRESHED’s YouTube channel.

DC Jazz Fest Announces Full Lineup: The DC Jazz Festival has announced its full lineup for this year’s 16th edition, which will be streamed live from Washington, D.C., on September 24-28. The lineup includes Danilo Perez, Allyn Johnson, Marc Cary, Matthew Whitaker and The String Queens, among many others. Audience members can stream the concerts at Gather by EventsDC or at Fans.com.

New Release Cheat Sheet

Bill Frisell, Valentine (Blue Note)

Guitar maestro Bill Frisell explores the creative freedom of the trio format in his new album, Valentine, featuring originals old and new as well as a couple of covers. Joining him on this venture, his longtime collaborators Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston.

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3 (Hajanga)

21st-century jazz polymath Jacob Collier returns with the third part of his fascinating four-part Djesse series. Here, he presents some of his most unconfined and collaborative music to date, alongside several tout-worthy guest artists.

Kemuel Roig, Genesis (self-released)

After eight years touring with trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, pianist/composer Kemuel Roig reflects on his own Cuban roots on his fifth album and first jazz outing. Genesis also features special guests Randy Brecker and Chris Potter.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.