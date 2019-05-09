Dexter Gordon – “I Want More”

Saxophonist Dexter Gordon recorded the tracks for Dexter Calling…, one of his most memorable Blue Note outings, on this day (May 9) in 1961. Joining him on the date were pianist Kenny Drew, bassist Paul Chambers and drummer Philly Joe Jones. Several of the tunes — including “Ernie’s Tune,” “Soul Sister” and today’s Song of the Day, “I Want More” — were originally written for the Los Angeles production of Jack Gelber’s play The Connection, about drug-addicted jazz musicians in the 1960s. The following year, Gordon would release Go!, which is considered by many to be his finest recording. Just this year, Go! was inducted into the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.