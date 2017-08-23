Detroit Jazz Festival full 2017 line-up announced

The full line-up of the 38th Jazz Festival has been announced. The world’s largest free jazz festival will take place on four different stages in downtown Detroit, Michigan, on September 1-4.

Ranging from genre-defining icons and up-and-coming artists, this year’s line-up is filled with rich and diverse jazz talent, anchored by 2017 Artist-in-Residence, Wayne Shorter. The saxophonist and composer will be performing on opening night with a quartet featuring Danilo Pérez, bassist John Patitucci, and drummer Brian Blade. He will also participate in other special artist collaborations throughout the Labor Day weekend. Among these, the North American debut of Emanon, a prestigious project on which he worked with his quartet and a symphony orchestra, performed live with his quartet and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra on the festival’s closing night.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the 2017 Detroit Jazz Festival include pianist Herbie Hancock, vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, saxophonist Donny McCaslin, the Chucho Valdés Joe Lovano Quintet, the Jason Marsalis Vibes QUintet, bassist Stanley Clarke, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and pianist Vijay Iyer.

“The Detroit Jazz Festival is an event known worldwide for consistently showcasing musicians who expose people to the many beautiful, varied and intricate forms of jazz,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival in an official press release. “We believe in celebrating earnest, inventive artists that push the boundaries of self-expression through creativity and sound. With hypnotizing acts like Wayne Shorter, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Herbie Hancock on deck, this celebration will keep attendees grooving the entire Festival weekend.”

For more information, go to http://www.detroitjazzfest.org/