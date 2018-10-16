Denny Seiwell Trio, “Live and Let Die,” from Boomerang (Quarto Valley Records)

Drummer Denny Seiwell is best-known for his work as a founding member, alongside Paul McCartney, of the post-Beatles band Wings. In addition to his work with Wings and a broad range of other pop and rock acts, he’s also recorded with Astrud Gilberto, J.J. Johnson, Kai Winding and many other jazz artists. His current album of straightahead jazz and Brazil-tinged classics, Boomerang, features organist Joe Bagg and guitarist John Chiodini.

On “Live and Let Die,” Seiwell and his trio transform the classic Wings tune — and memorable James Bond theme — into a backbeat-driven soul burner à la Booker T and the M.G.’s. Seiwell’s drums add punch and precision, while Bagg’s organ and Chiodini’s guitar work together to produce all sorts of harmonic tension and release. More than a drummer with serious chops, Seiwell is an arranger with an original voice and a creative vision.

