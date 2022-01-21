Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Ashley Myles, Tapani Rinne and Juha Mäki-Patola & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week’s roundup includes new music by the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Ashley Myles, Tapani Rinne and Juha Mäki-Patola and more.

New Songs and Videos

Ashley Myles, “Tides” [Song Premiere]

“Tides” is the anthemic title track from Ashley Myles’ upcoming EP, due out March 25. The singer/songwriter explains that the song is “specifically about estrangement and also speaks to the cyclic nature of relationships. We often vow not to repeat the same issues that did not serve us well and yet so often we get stuck in a pattern of doing just that.” Tides is produced by Rob Kleiner and profoundly influenced by Myles’ background in musical theater/dramatic arts and passion for storytelling.

Tapani Rinne and Juha Mäki-Patola, “Fall” [Song Premiere]

Veteran Finnish musicians Tapani Rinne and Juha Mäki-Patola weave a cohesive meditative thread through ambient, jazz, and neo-classical music on their collaborative album, Open. “Fall” is one of the tracks from the LP, due out March 11 via Hush Hush. “Tapani sent me over his profound and beautiful bass clarinet theme and I was at the same time working for some atmospheric lands and layers with a vivid piano movement and undulating synthesizer pulses,” explains Mäki-Patola. “All of these elements smoothly fit together and “Fall” found its place nicely from the album, spotlighting our atmospheric strengths.” Pre-order Open here.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Don’t Worry ‘Bout What I Do” Seattle-based soul-jazz group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio has shared a new single from their upcoming album, Cold As Weiss. “Don’t Worry ‘Bout What I Do” is the LP’s second single, following the previously-shared “Pull Your Pants Up.” Cold As Weiss is due out February 11 via Colemine Records. It features Delvon Lamarr on organ, Jimmy James on guitar and marks the debut of Dan Weiss as the trio’s drummer. Weiss is also known as the drummer of the powerhouse soul-funk collective The Sextones. Pre-order Cold As Weiss here.

New Albums

Oz Noy, Ray Marchica, Ugonna Okegwo, Riverside (Outside In)

Guitarist Oz Noy, drummer Ray Marchica and bassist Ugonna Okegwo will release Riverside, their new trio recording, on January 21 via Outside In Music. Their first release together is a fresh, life-affirming collection of standards stemming from the group’s spontaneously assembled outdoor jams held in Riverside Park, New York City, during lockdown. Order it here.

Gui Duvignau, Baden (Sunnyside)

Bassist Gui Duvignau dedicates his new album to one of his heroes, guitarist Baden Powell. Released on January 21, Baden features a knock-out ensemble with Bill Frisell, Ron Carter, Billy Drewes, Lawrence Fields and Jeff Hirshfield. Together they perform a number of well-known pieces and original compositions in part inspired by Powell. Order it here.

Featured photo by Shervin Lainez.

