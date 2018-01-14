Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

December 2017 Cover
September 2017 Issue

Friends- Debut CD from Dr. Kirk Fischer

Matt Micucci News January 14, 2018

Craft Recordings to release deluxe edition of iconic Sonny Rollins album

Craft Recordings celebrates the 60th anniversary of Sonny Rollins' "Way Out West" with release of deluxe edution on February 16.

Craft Recordings will release a deluxe edition package celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sonny Rollins’ 1958 album, Way Out West, on February 16.

Alongside Saxophone Colossus (1956), Way Out West cemented the saxophonist’s place as one of the top tenor saxmen of all time. The two-LP set will feature the original stereo album in its entirety, sourced from the original analog tapes, plus an entire LP of bonus material from the session, including previously unreleased tracks.

The set will also include liner notes by GRAMMY-winning writer Neil Tesser, featuring excerpts from a recent interview he conducted with Rollins especially for this release, and rare photos by famed jazz photographer William Claxton.

Way Out West (Deluxe Edition) will also be available at all streaming partners and in hi-res digital on street date. For more information, go to http://sonnyrollins.com/ and http://www.concordmusicgroup.com/labels/craft-recordings/

 

#Craft Recordings #Neil Tasser #Saxophone Colossus #Sonny Rollins #Way Out West #William Claxton

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Sylvia Brooks

Save

Save

Save

Current Spotlights

Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

Ken Wiley

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×