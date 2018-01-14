Craft Recordings to release deluxe edition of iconic Sonny Rollins album

Craft Recordings will release a deluxe edition package celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sonny Rollins’ 1958 album, Way Out West, on February 16.

Alongside Saxophone Colossus (1956), Way Out West cemented the saxophonist’s place as one of the top tenor saxmen of all time. The two-LP set will feature the original stereo album in its entirety, sourced from the original analog tapes, plus an entire LP of bonus material from the session, including previously unreleased tracks.

The set will also include liner notes by GRAMMY-winning writer Neil Tesser, featuring excerpts from a recent interview he conducted with Rollins especially for this release, and rare photos by famed jazz photographer William Claxton.

Way Out West (Deluxe Edition) will also be available at all streaming partners and in hi-res digital on street date. For more information, go to http://sonnyrollins.com/ and http://www.concordmusicgroup.com/labels/craft-recordings/