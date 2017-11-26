Dee Dee Bridgewater celebrates Memphis, Tennessee, in her new album
Vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater celebrated the city of Memphis, Tennessee, in her new album, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, released via DDB Records/OKeh Records.
Bridgewater, who was born in Memphis in 1950, was determined to recapture the same magic and history of the Blues, R&B, and Soul classics in the recordings that were originally made in or associated with Memphis.
Listen to her version of “Hound Dog” from Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready below:
Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready features other cover versions of such classics as B.B. King’s “The Thrill is Gone,” Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness,” and Al Green’s “Can’t Get Next To You.” As Bridgewater states in an official press release, “I wanted people to be able to recall the original versions, but I also wanted them to have a more modern feeling while respecting those originals.”
For more information, go to http://www.deedeebridgewater.com/