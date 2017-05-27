Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

April 2017 Issue: The Late Great Larry Coryell

Elkhart Jazz Festival

Save

Save

Save

Save

Matt Micucci News May 27, 2017

Listen to the debut single of Terrace Martin’s new supergroup

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Terrace Martin has announced a new collaborative group of musicians and producers. The jazz supergroup is called The Pollyseeds and its first album, The Sounds of Crenshaw Vol. 1, will be released on July 14 via Ropeadope.

Listen to “Intentions,” the first single from the album, below.

The Pollyseeds features such contributors as pianist Robert Glasper, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and singer Rose Gold, among others.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Martin explained that the concept of the group is “like love, sisterhood, brotherhood, togetherness – like we don’t discriminate on anything. If you know how to love, you a Pollyseed. … This album is not ours. It’s [for] everybody pushing the peace line, that’s pushing love.”

 

#Kamasi Washington #Pollyseeds #Robert Glasper #Terrace Martin

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Current Spotlights

Leon Russell

Ottawa Jazz Festival - See Full Lineup

Save

Save

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×