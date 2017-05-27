Listen to the debut single of Terrace Martin’s new supergroup

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Terrace Martin has announced a new collaborative group of musicians and producers. The jazz supergroup is called The Pollyseeds and its first album, The Sounds of Crenshaw Vol. 1, will be released on July 14 via Ropeadope.

Listen to “Intentions,” the first single from the album, below.

The Pollyseeds features such contributors as pianist Robert Glasper, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and singer Rose Gold, among others.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Martin explained that the concept of the group is “like love, sisterhood, brotherhood, togetherness – like we don’t discriminate on anything. If you know how to love, you a Pollyseed. … This album is not ours. It’s [for] everybody pushing the peace line, that’s pushing love.”