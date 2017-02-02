Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-12-01-at-5-52-47-pm
screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1

jarrett_1100x200_jzziz

Matt Micucci News February 2, 2017

DC Jazz Festival announces 2017 line-up

DC Jazz Festival announces 2017 line-up

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

Website-banner-Nina-Simone-Giveaway

Jazziz-Ad-1100x200-banner

The DC Jazz Festival will take place in Washington D.C. on June 9-18. Headline acts of this year’s edition have already been announced.

Artists slated to perform include vocalist Gregory Porter, the Robert Glasper Experiment, guitarist Pat Metheny, saxophonist Kenny Garrett and more.

RobertGlasperExperiment2

In addition, the DC Jazz Festival will offer masterclasses and a number of special events. One of these events will be “Jazz ‘n Families Fun Days,” a family friendly weekend (June 3-4) that will feature storytelling, unique meet-the-artist opportunities, an instrument petting zoo, art workshops and more. Another will be “Jazz in the ‘Hoods,” which will present young, boundary-breaking musicians in alternative venues, as well as DC-based musicians grounded in the jazz tradition, throughout the festival.

For more information, go to http://www.dcjazzfest.org/

DCJazzFestival

#DC Jazz Festival #Gregory Porter #Kenny Garrett #Pat Metheny #Robert Glasper

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

Current Spotlights

pjf2
pjf1
fatswaller
coleporter
jazzchristmas
thesoundofjazz2

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

300x300_akiyoshiartseducation

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×