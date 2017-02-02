DC Jazz Festival announces 2017 line-up

The DC Jazz Festival will take place in Washington D.C. on June 9-18. Headline acts of this year’s edition have already been announced.

Artists slated to perform include vocalist Gregory Porter, the Robert Glasper Experiment, guitarist Pat Metheny, saxophonist Kenny Garrett and more.

In addition, the DC Jazz Festival will offer masterclasses and a number of special events. One of these events will be “Jazz ‘n Families Fun Days,” a family friendly weekend (June 3-4) that will feature storytelling, unique meet-the-artist opportunities, an instrument petting zoo, art workshops and more. Another will be “Jazz in the ‘Hoods,” which will present young, boundary-breaking musicians in alternative venues, as well as DC-based musicians grounded in the jazz tradition, throughout the festival.

For more information, go to http://www.dcjazzfest.org/