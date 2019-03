More or less a live studio jam session recorded in Havana, Espontáneo (as in “spontaneous”) was put together by producer-guitarist Dayron Ortega Guzmán and his friends, guitarist Maykel Elizarde and percussionist Eduardo Silveira. With Guzmán calling the tunes, the trio created a gritty, appealing nine-track sampling of Afro-Cuban grooves and song forms with deep folkloric…